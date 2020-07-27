More than 18,000 Knox County Schools students enroll for virtual learning

Of the 59,235 total students recorded at this time, 41,211 are enrolled for in-person classes.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — Numbers released from Knox County Schools show more than 18,000 students are currently enrolled for the district's virtual learning option for the fall semester.

The numbers cover every grade level at each KCS school.

While 18,024 students will take the online option, the majority will return to the school buildings in the fall.

This is roughly 30 percent of KCS students.