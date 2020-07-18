More than half of UT student's class schedules to include in-person teaching

Officials said that around 34 percent of classes will hold in-person teaching as part of a hybrid model, and 21 percent will be held entirely face-to-face.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — More than half of student schedules will include some kind of in-person instruction at the University of Tennessee, according to officials.

They said that around 34 percent of in-person instruction is part of a hybrid model, with only 21 percent of classes being held entirely face-to-face. The rest of the classes, around 45 percent, will be held entirely online, according to officials.

"Traditionally, many of our classes here have been taught in a face-to-face format," Robert Hinde said in a video release, Vice Provost for Academic Affairs. "We're still going to have classes using that kind of modality, but we're also going to be teaching classes with a number of hybrid modalities."

Instructors were trained on how to better teach their classes online and in hybrid models, according to officials. They also said student resources like academic coaching and counseling services will be offered in both in-person and virtual formats.

Student programming like concerts, speakers and cultural events will also be offered in new ways, according to officials.

They also said students can tailor their schedules to fit their preferences, whether they prefer on-campus learning on want to learn from home. If they prefer to be on campus, common spaces like residence halls and the students will be rearranged to allow for social distancing.