NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Hermitage mother is outraged after a car sped by a school bus picking up her son.

Tracey White thinks it's the same people doing this every week.

White reached out to police but did not hear back. She also reached out to the school board and they sent someone to the area. She's hoping someone takes action on this scary scenario soon.

