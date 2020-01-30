MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University canceled concerts over concerns about the coronavirus.

The Jinling Dragon Chinese Ensemble and the Zhou Family Band performance were both canceled. The Zhou Family Band performance was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8.

MTSU said nobody involved in any of the performances has ever traveled to areas impacted by the virus and don't have it. No students are showing symptoms, either.

The school said that it is monitoring students who traveled to China.

