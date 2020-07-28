Muse Knoxville offering supervised help for Knox Co. students who are learning virtually

Muse Knoxville will provide Learning Pods, which it describes as a supervised, small community of learners who will complete Knox County Schools Virtual curriculum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Parents are facing the tough decision this year on whether or not to send their children back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic or continue their education at home with the virtual option.

In Knox County, more than 18,000 students have been enrolled in the online learning option, and now there's a new option for those kids.

Muse Knoxville will provide Learning Pods, which it describes as a supervised, small community of learners who will complete Knox County Schools Virtual curriculum, beginning August 17.

“The museum is able to provide a supervised setting where children can be in an engaging learning environment, practice social distancing, while also having access to the exhibits and resources of Muse Knoxville,” says Nancy Laurence, Muse Knoxville’s Director of Experience.

The program will initially be offered to Kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd-grade students at the Muse in Chilhowee Park.

"All academic experiences will include discovery and inquiry-based enrichment opportunities that are foundational to the Muse mission to inspire and empower all children through transformative learning experiences, according to the press release.

Students and adults will also practice social distancing and wear masks "where possible if not at all times."

“We wanted to offer a safe alternative for working parents that do not feel comfortable sending their students into a larger school group environment, while also building a program that could support essential workers in a prolonged school closure” shared Ellie Kittrell, Executive Director of Muse Knoxville.