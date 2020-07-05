KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Austin-East High School senior Aaliyah Riddle said the thought of her parents seeing her walk this year was everything.

"This is something I looked forward to my whole life with my dad situation," she said.

However, news that they might not see her graduate in person hurt.

"The first thing that stuck out to me was my family not being able to be there," Riddle said.

It is an emotion her mom LaSheka Jones felt, too.

"That really breaks my heart," she said. "The kids they worked so hard to get to the 12th grade. They looked forward to graduation. I'm looking forward to graduation."

The Knox County Board of Education discussed the plan during a work session on Wednesday. The board said it is working with the Knox County Health Department to find a way to give seniors a proper ceremony. However as of now tentative dates are between July 27 and August 8 and it includes mainly graduates -- parents are asked to stream it online. But again, it is tentative and school officials are monitoring how the pandemic unfolds.

RELATED: Knox County Schools announces plans to hold in-person graduations in summer

RELATED: 'We're doing what we can' | Parents and teachers weigh in on COVID-19, at-home learning

Board member Terry Hill said she understands this is upsetting.

"I don't think it's an understatement to say no one is happy about it," Hill said.

She said the board is following closely with safety guidelines and worked to go through different scenarios.

"Honestly, I do believe at this point and time this is the best we can hope for," she said.

One question posed tonight: Could this change? Hill said it depends, but it is possible.

"Nothing is set in stone, just for the need to allow families to make plans it was necessary to at least make the decision that's been made so far," Hill said.

She also added the board would be willing to hear people out who have ideas. In fact, she has already had students and parents reach out to her. It is a move Riddle said she is already planning to do, too.

"Right when I read it I said, 'What can I do? Can I make a petition?' and, 'Who do I email?'" she said.

Katrice Yancey also has a senior in Knox County Schools. She said she understands safety measures have to be taken.

"Let me start by saying that I understand that these are unprecedented times and that the Knox County school district is attempting to take precautions to ensure our children's safety," she said

However, the news hit close to home for her, too.

"The recent release of the Knox County graduation ceremony plan is quite disheartening," Yancey said. "While I am grateful that my child will be able to walk across the stage and graduate, it breaks my heart to know that I won't be there to witness the joyous occasion and cheer on from the stands."

She also said she has questions about how it will play out.

"Based on the details laid out in the policy, neither will the majority of her classmates, as my assumption is students will be called in alphabetical order and well her last name is Yancey."

Yancey added she believes in following rules due to COVID-19 but she is hoping there are some options similar to what other counties have done.

"My hope is that the superintendent will reconsider his stance on banning family members and allow two to four family members witness their child walk across the stage," she said.

We asked Hill about what other counties are doing. She added the district is working with the health department and its safety guidelines and it has looked at several options.

Again, the board said the plan is not set in stone. The current plans are tentative.

RELATED: 'I have little to no internet' | Families fighting for broadband in Monroe County

RELATED: Knox County Schools & Neyland Stadium lights up Friday night in honor of Class of 2020

RELATED: With schools closed, Knox Co. releases new grading & graduation procedures

RELATED: Knox County Schools will close for rest of school year, following recommendation from Governor Lee