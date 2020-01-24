ANTIOCH, Tenn. — A school bus driver was seen on video shoving a student off the bus.

Metro Schools told WSMV, a local news station, that the driver is on paid administrative leave while they investigate.

It happened at Antioch High School on Wednesday.

After the student gets pushed off the bus, kids on board shout obscenities as they react.

"I know I would've been down here the very same day if that happened to my child,” Nicole Avery, a parent said.

Avery’s daughter goes to the same high school.

“It should have been handled in a different manner. I don't agree with what I just saw, period, at all,” Avery said.

WSMV also showed Fran Bush the video, who represents Antioch on the school board.

"We cannot, as adults, make those kinds of decisions and harm or hurt. So, I would like to apologize to the family of that young man because it could've been a lot worse,” Bush said.

Bush said bus drivers can get help from school resource officers or staff if there is a problem with a student.

She also thinks the driver should keep his job.

"I do believe that everyone deserves a second chance,” Bush said.

