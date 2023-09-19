US Dept. of Education recognizes six TN schools for academic performance, including ones in Oak Ridge and Johnson City

Linden Elementary School and Fairmont Elementary School were both recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Education recognized 353 total schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools. Among them were two East Tennessee schools, and six schools statewide.

National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized based on their overall academic performances or their progress in closing achievement gaps among students on assessments. Fairmont Elementary School in Johnson City and Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge were honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools. Nolan Elementary School in Hamilton County was also recognized.

All three were nominated under the "exemplary high-performing schools" category. There was also an "exemplary achievement gap-closing schools" category.

Brentwood Middle School, Crosswind Elementary School and Middle College at Austin Peay State University were also included in the list of Tennessee schools.