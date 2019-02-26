RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly is considering a bill that would adjust the grading scale used to grade state public schools.

House Bill 145, which promotes a 15-point grading scale, passed its first reading in the House on Monday and has been referred to the Committee on Education K-12.

The proposed bill would mean higher grades for lower scores by changing the grading scale as follows:

A: 100 to 85 percent

B: 84 to 70 percent

C: 69 to 55 percent

D: 54 to 40 percent

F: Anything below 40 percent

The old scale was a 10 point scale, meaning students would need to score a 90 for an A, 80 for a B, etc. If passed, the new grading scale would go into effect for the 2019-20 school year.

Editor's Note: This new scale applies to the grades schools receive based on performance. It would not change the scale used to grade students.

