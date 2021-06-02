Nearly all University of Tennessee nursing graduates pass 2020 licensing exam on first try

Officials said that 98.5% of students passed the 2020 National Council Licensure Exam, more than both the national and Tennessee averages.

At a time when people need them most, many nursing students at the University of Tennessee are passing their licensure exams.

Officials said that graduates from the College of Nursing had one of the highest first-time pass rates in the 2020 National Council Licensure Exam at 98.5%. The rate is higher than both the national average, 86.6%, and the Tennessee average of 91.6%.

The test is used to ensure that students and candidates are prepared to enter real-life practice in hospitals and to work as registered nurses after graduating. It is administered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

Officials said that 131 UTK graduates from the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs took the test for the first time in 2020.