Need to Know: FAFSA Federal aid deadline

Students, heads up! It's the last day to submit your FAFSA application for the 2019-20 school year.

The deadline is Tuesday, June 30 at midnight.

Whether you're a high school graduate or already in college, you need to fill out this application to be eligible for scholarships.

The Free Application for Federal and Student Aid determines which federal grants and student aid, students can qualify for.

To fill out the application, create or log in to your account here.

You'll need several documents including your social security number or if you're not a U.S. Citizen, your alien registration number, W2 tax return form and other records of money-earned.