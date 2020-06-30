x
Skip Navigation

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

education

Need to Know: FAFSA Federal aid deadline

The deadline is Tuesday, June 30 at midnight.

Students, heads up! It's the last day to submit your FAFSA application for the 2019-20 school year. 

The deadline is Tuesday, June 30 at midnight.

Whether you're a high school graduate or already in college, you need to fill out this application to be eligible for scholarships. 

The Free Application for Federal and Student Aid determines which federal grants and student aid, students can qualify for. 

To fill out the application, create or log in to your account here.

You'll need several documents including your social security number or if you're not a U.S. Citizen, your alien registration number, W2 tax return form and other records of money-earned. 

For additional information and questions, click here. 

RELATED: KCS Reopening Task Force meets one last time

RELATED: Knox County Schools reopening task force meets for second time Monday

RELATED: Deadline to sign up for P-EBT card moved to July