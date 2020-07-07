Need to Know: KCS Virtual Learning Survey Deadline

Families who do not plan to learn virtually do not need to complete the survey.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Parents, Tuesday is the last day to fill out Knox County Schools' virtual learning survey.

This is the next step in deciding what the upcoming school year will look like for students.

School leaders have said for several weeks their goal is to return to an in-person class setting this fall, while considering health and safety procedures.

"We recognize that that in this scenario, some families would not be comfortable with a return to school. As a result, we will have a virtual option for those students," according to a statement from KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas.

However, KCS said it needs to know how many parents would use the virtual option.

Families who do not plan to learn virtually do not need to complete the survey. For some families, this will be the second online survey they've completed.

The first KCS survey received more than 30,000 responses from students, parents, and staff.

According to that survey, 51 percent of survey takers wanted a normal school year while 36 percent wanted an online in-class mix.

Additionally, 13 percent of survey takers wanted all virtual learning.

The KCS taskforce will use data from both surveys to help make their recommendation to the Board of Education on Wednesday.