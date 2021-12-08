‘There was NEVER a threat’ | District responds as false rumors on social media disrupt learning at Harlan County High School

Officials also said any student or adult knowingly making false reports or sharing these rumors online “to disrupt the educational process” would be charged.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Officials with Harlan County Public Schools in Kentucky are responding to social media rumors that “are causing disruptions” at Harlan County High School.

On Monday, HCHS administration was made aware of a list of student names without a title circulating within the school and identified the student who wrote it, according to officials.

The student reportedly told administrators “that he had simply written the names of students he didn’t like and had crossed out some of the names as they had started being nicer to him.”

Harlan County Public Schools said school administration did a formal threat assessment on the student following state and district protocol out of an abundance of caution.

Another student got a copy of the list and put it on social media stating that it could be a “hit list," according to officials.

Harlan County Public Schools said, “there was NEVER a threat made by this or any other student to the best of our knowledge at this time.” The Safe Schools Director also attempted to contact the parents of children whose names appeared on the list on Monday.

The district said there was no notice posted on its social media or sent out because “there was never a threat made related in any way to this incident.”

Officials said the student who created the list met with school administration early Tuesday morning and agreed to spend the next two weeks isolated in the school safe room to relieve any fears by his classmates “as he knew social media had taken the list he created and turned it into something it was never meant to be.”

However, by the end of the day on Tuesday, the student decided to remove himself from the school and would not return for the rest of the month as rumors continued online.

As of Wednesday morning, Harlan County Public Schools said the School Resource Officers, Safe Schools Director, sheriff’s department and school administrators have “thoroughly followed up” on the reported threats and found all to be “false or extreme exaggerations that are being made by a few students in an attempt to cause fear.”

The sheriff’s department had additional deputies on-site and were following up on each rumor, according to officials.

On Wednesday afternoon, the district said it is “now under the impression that many of the students were purposely circulating these rumors” and that the unfounded rumors were consuming law enforcement time and resources.