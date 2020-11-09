Never Forget: UT community paints The Rock for 19th anniversary of 9/11

The University of Tennessee made a post on its Facebook page comparing what The Rock looked like on Sept. 11, 2001 and what it looks like 19 years later.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Even 19 years later, people across the U.S. remember the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The University of Tennessee is not any different.

Officials made a post on UT's Facebook page comparing what The Rock looked like on Sept. 11, 2001, and what it looks like in 2020. The pictures reveal a memorial that hasn't changed much — they show a community that still remembers the events of 9/11.

In 2001, two airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center towers during a terrorist attack killing 2,997. Another airplane crashed into the side of the Pentagon and a final plane, brought down by passengers who fought back, crashed into a field in rural Pennsylvania.

Now, events across East Tennessee are being held to remember the people who were lost. Flags are also being flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset, to commemorate the day.