New Carson-Newman University nursing building making progress a year after groundbreaking

The Drama and Ted Russell Center will be the future hub for the university's health science programs. A year after construction started, it is taking shape.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Leaders at Carson-Newman University gathered recently to mark a year since construction started on a new home for its health science programs.

The Drama and Ted Russell Center has most of its steel frame built, with cement poured on the ground level. Workers are routinely filling the building to install fundamental parts of the three-level structure.

“Visual changes to the project are literally occurring daily,” said Charles Fowler, the university president. “I cannot adequately express the appreciation I have for the friends who are coming alongside us and helping make this dream come to fruition. What a blessing to be a part of this University as we prepare a place to educate the next generation of Carson-Newman nursing students."

The building is located on North College Street and Branner Avenue. It is around 48,000 square feet large and will include classroom space, simulation labs, health assessment labs and general skills labs. There will also be a food service area, several student lounges, collaboration areas and a covered outdoor terrace.