Knox County BOE to vote on $3.2 million land agreement for new Farragut elementary school

The county BOE will vote on a $3.2 million land agreement Wednesday to pave the way for a new elementary school off Boyd Station Road.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is moving forward with plans to build a new elementary school in Farragut.

On Wednesday, the Knox County Board of Education will vote on an agreement to buy roughly 32 acres of property off Boyd Station Road near McFee Park. At $100,000 per acre, the land purchase will cost the county close to $3.2 million.

The plan calls for paving an access road to the school that connects with McFee Road.

Knox County Law Director Gary Dupler signed his portion of the agreement on July 22. Knox County Schools Superintended Jon Rysewyk is recommending the BOE to approve the measure during its next regular session meeting at 5 p.m. on August 3.

Once the BOE signs off on the land purchase, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will need to give the agreement final approval.

The county budget for the current fiscal year included $3 million in capital improvement funds to pay for the new elementary school site. The remaining $200,000 is being requested from the general purpose fund.

The county is investing millions of dollars into the fast-growing northwestern portion of the county to improve infrastructure and fix overcrowding in schools. The budget for this year also included $11 million to build an addition to Hardin Valley Academy and another $5 million for the Schaad Road expansion project.

During Wednesday's meeting, the BOE will also vote on other improvements such as $178,000 for Austin-East Magnet High School's baseball field and nearly $375,000 for 12 new cargo vans.