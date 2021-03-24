Plans for new Knox Co. elementary school in Karns on hold for now

The new $23 million elementary school for the northwest part of the county is meant to help relieve crowding at Karns and Hardin Valley Elementary schools

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Plans to build a new elementary school in the Karns area are on hold due to a protest filed by one of the contractors who bid on the project.

Knox County officials told 10News that the project will have to go before the school board and county commission again in April so members can vote once again to award the contract.

Knox County Schools (KCS) entered an agreement to purchase about 29 acres on Coward Mill Road in Northwest Knox County for $2.35 million last year to build the new school. The land is between Pellissippi Parkway to the west and Hawk Haven Lane to the east.

The new $23 million elementary school for the northwest part of the county is one of several on the KCS capital plan. It's meant to help relieve crowding at Karns Elementary and at Hardin Valley Elementary.

Initial plans had called for the new school to open in August 2022.