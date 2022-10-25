New elementary school expected to help alleviate classroom overcrowding in Knox County

Education leaders said three education schools in Knox County are overcrowded, and the new school may help cut down on those crowds.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new school being built in northwest Knox County is triggering some zoning changes for students. Education leaders said they hope it will help alleviate some overcrowding at other elementary schools in the area.

The new school will affect students currently zoned for Ball Camp Elementary School, Hardin Valley Elementary School and Karns Elementary School.

"Those three schools were all very overcrowded, and so then new school is sort of between those three schools," said Jennifer Owen, the District 2 representative on the school board.

The new enrollment zone is also creating traffic challenges. People may need to go through Coward Mill Road, off Pellissippi Parkway, to get to the new school. Owen said the Coward Mill Road widening project should be completed by the time the new school welcomes students.

She also said that school buses may need to find a different route to transport students, so they avoid having to cross through a busy road like Pellissippi Parkway.

"We are going to have space in all four of those schools for students to really be able to learn, and teachers to be able to teach so that they can do their best work," said Owen.