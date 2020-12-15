New partnership to give qualifying RSCC students access to free medical care

The partnership may be the first of its type in the nation, officials said.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Roane State Community College students lacking health insurance and meeting income guidelines can now access healthcare from the Free Medical Clinic by registering at the clinic’s Oak Ridge headquarters.

The community college has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Free Medical Clinic, which has healthcare facilities in Oak Ridge and Harriman.

The MOU offers those services to all Roane State students who meet guidelines, regardless of their home addresses.

Available medical services for students in any of the college’s 10 locations in nine East Tennessee counties range from a variety of health care evaluations and treatments to annual physicals, flu shots, and other vaccines, lab work, telehealth video calls, and medical imaging procedures.

Neither Roane State President Chris Whaley nor Free Medical Clinic Executive Director Billy Edmonds said they were aware of similar arrangements between comparable medical clinics and higher education institutions elsewhere. “This is somewhat historic,” Edmonds said.

A photo ID, proof of income, and Roane State enrollment proof are the only registration requirements. Signups can be in person or by phone.

The Oak Ridge clinic is located at 116 East Division Road, just about one mile from the college’s Oak Ridge Branch Campus.

The clinic’s phone number is 865-483-3904. The Harriman clinic is at 521 Devonia Street behind the former Harriman Hospital off Roane Street, and the phone number is 865-234-6053.

Information about assistance for Roane State students, including healthcare resources, can be found online at roanestate.edu/need.