KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of new students spent part of this week getting a taste of what it means to be a Volunteer by serving communities through the Ignite Serves program.

First-year students partnered with a slate of Knoxville organizations to help fulfill needs in the community. They loaded backpacks with school supplies and inspirational notes to be distributed to children by the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley. They made blankets and wrote thank-you notes to be given to veterans and active military personnel by the Soldiers’ Angels organization.

Ignite Serves gives new students a chance to learn leadership skills and develop friendships while helping Knoxville organizations serve the area’s at-risk populations. Started in 2001, Ignite programs welcome nearly 900 incoming freshmen each year to participate in Ignite Serves and three other programs: Ignite Knox, Ignite Leadership Summit, and Ignite Outdoors.

These projects allow incoming students to jump-start their time at UT by learning more about the university and experiencing what it means to be a Volunteer, while also giving other students an opportunity to learn leadership and organizational management skills.