No mask in Knox Co. Schools? Students, teachers & visitors could face consequences

Students who won't wear a mask will get a verbal warning on the first two offenses, but could be quarantined or sent home if it happens again.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knox County Board of Education has clearly outlined the actions that will be taken against students who refuse to wear masks at school.

Masks are required for students, staff and visitors in Knox County Schools at all times, with a few exceptions like when eating or drinking or when six feet of social distancing can be maintained.

If a student refuses to wear a mask, they will get a verbal warning for the first two offenses. On the third offense, they will be quarantined from the rest of the school. On the fourth offense, a parent will be called to pick them up.

The resolution says that teachers' behavior would be governed based on existing board policies B-230, which deals with civility, and G-130, which deals with employee complaints and grievances.