Two local nonprofits receive $650,000 in federal grant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two local youth nonprofit programs are receiving over half a million dollars thanks to a grant from the Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice, and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP), the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee said.
The Knoxville Leadership Foundation and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley will each receive $650,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The grant money is intended to help mentor youth who have been affected by opioid and other substance misuse.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said young people and family members with lived experience are vital resources for understanding and reaching persons involved or at risk of involvement with youth-serving systems.
"OJJDP believes in achieving positive outcomes for youth, families, and communities through meaningful partnership and active partnerships, ensuring they play a central role in collaboratively developing solutions," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.