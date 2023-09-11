Two local nonprofits receive $650,000 in federal grant

The grant money is intended to help mentor youth who have been affected by opioid and other substance misuse, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two local youth nonprofit programs are receiving over half a million dollars thanks to a grant from the Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice, and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP), the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said young people and family members with lived experience are vital resources for understanding and reaching persons involved or at risk of involvement with youth-serving systems.