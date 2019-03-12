SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — There was a minor electrical fire in a Northview Intermediate School electrical room early in the morning on Dec. 3. The fire knocked out the school's heating and electricity, causing the school to close for students.

The problem was in the process of being repaired Tuesday morning, according to Rene Walker, the school's principle.

Teachers are still expected to report in at 10 a.m. but the school is closed for students all day.

The electrical issues and the loss of heating come as winter weather spreads across East Tennessee, with high temperatures reaching the middle 40s. The weather caused many schools to issue delays or close as snow approached the area.

All other Sevier County schools will run on a normal schedule.

