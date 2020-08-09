Northview Primary School cancels in-person classes on Tuesday due to COVID-19, substitute teacher shortage

Officials hope to have further information about the schedule for the remainder of this week to all parents/guardians by no later than Tuesday afternoon.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Northview Primary School in Kodak has canceled all in-person classes scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8, according to Tony Stinnett, Instructional Supervisor for Secondary Schools.

Officials said the decision is due to "a handful of cases of COVID-19 in the building which only recently came to the school system’s attention and a shortage of substitute teachers."

The district said it will continue to investigate and evaluate this situation.

"We know this is late notice, but we are trying to remain cautious and take proper steps to protect both students and faculty members," Stinnett wrote in a message.