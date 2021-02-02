Oak Ridge BOE adjusts standardized testing policy for this year to only count if it helps grades

Oak Ridge Schools will also not be including 3rd and 4th-grade students' TNReady scores in their grades.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Board of Education voted to approve changes to its standardized testing policy for the 2020-2021 school year for kids from grades 3 to 8.

Oak Ridge Schools will not be including 3rd and 4th-grade students' TNReady scores in their grades. For children in grades 5 through 8, the scores will only count toward 15% their final grade if it raises the final course score. If it doesn't raise the score, it will not be included.

These changes only apply to the current school year and the school system would return to weighting grades with standardized testing in the 2021-22 school year.