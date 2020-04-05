OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — As schools cancel or postpone graduation ceremonies to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Oak Ridge community is coming together make sure students know they're not forgotten.

A Facebook group with more than 1,000 members in it is helping people "adopt" graduating seniors. Coachers, teachers and complete strangers select a senior they want to adopt, and then use basic information about them to hand-pick gifts.

Seniors don't need to be a part of the public school system to be celebrated. The community is also working to make sure seniors graduating from private schools are recognized, along with seniors who were home-schooled.

The group was created on April 17, after Governor Bill Lee announced that Tennessee schools would remain closed from the remainder of the school year.

