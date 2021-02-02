Oak Ridge High School athletes miss graduation date, but still have chance to walk the stage

Athletes at Oak Ridge High School missed their graduation date because of state championships, but three still had the chance to walk the stage.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Students at Oak Ridge High School had the chance to celebrate their achievements and walk across the stage on Thursday. However, three students were absent.

Instead of walking across the stage, they were competing in Murfreesboro in the track and field state championships, representing the school in an intense competition against others across the state. They did not have the chance to walk with their friends back in Oak Ridge.

On Friday, they had the chance to walk across the stage and enjoy the special moment with their friends and families.

"Graduation from high school is a once-in-a-lifetime thing," said Eli Cox, one of the graduates. "We just, we're really grateful for it and we knew it'd be special and we're just grateful for the opportunity."