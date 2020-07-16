Oak Ridge Schools seeking substitutes for 2020-2021 school year

Officials said that the school system usually has between 130 - 140 substitutes. This year, only 56 are returning, they said.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge Schools announced they are recruiting new substitute teachers as the next school year begins.

Officials said that the school system normally has between 130 - 140 substitutes on the team. However, this year officials said only 56 returned. So, officials said they are looking to recruit more to help through the school year.

They held an orientation for substitutes on Thursday, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Applications are still open for all grade levels, pre-k to high school.

Schools in the system will reopen July 29, with changes to how they normally function. Masks will be required for students and staff when social distancing is not possible. The department also said they are offering students and parents a virtual learning option, as well as an in-person option for classroom learning.

Anyone interested in becoming a substitute teacher for Oak Ridge Schools can apply online.