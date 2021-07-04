Oak Ridge Schools stop daily temperature checks

District officials said the decision was made based on updated CDC recommendations, feedback from the schools and recent COVID-19 data.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — On Monday, Oak Ridge Schools officially stopped doing daily temperature checks on students, staff and visitors entering district buildings.

District officials said this decision was made to reflect current CDC recommendations, a low number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, input from building principals, inconsistency of digital thermometers and positive data regarding student and staff exposures while at school.

"We have decided to discontinue the practice of temperature checks at all buildings. The CDC removed temperature checks from their recommendations several weeks ago but we chose to continue collecting data prior to making this change," said Bruce Lay, Executive Director of School Leadership.