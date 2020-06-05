OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — This time of year, Oak Ridge High School seniors are normally walking across the stage outside at Blankenship Field.

But this year things are looking a lot different because of the coronavirus.

The school system moved the graduation inside and limited it to one student and one family at at time.

Graduation for Oak Ridge seniors.

WBIR

The seats were all socially distanced and cleaned after each family left the room.

RELATED: Knox County Schools announces plans to hold in-person graduations in summer

RELATED: University of Tennessee plans to welcome students back to all campuses in the fall

RELATED: Oak Ridge community "adopts" graduating seniors, celebrates students

RELATED: UT takes graduation ceremonies online & off the stage during May digital commencement

RELATED: 'We're doing what we can' | Parents and teachers weigh in on COVID-19, at-home learning

Students said they were happy to see the school making the best of a hard situation.

Oak Ridge will continue to hold these smaller graduation ceremonies over the next several days.

Other area high schools are making their own plans to honor their seniors.

On Wednesday, for example, Knox County Schools announced that high school graduations will take place from July 27– Aug. 8 on the football field of each school. Schools without a football field will have the ceremony at World’s Fair Park Pavilion.

Plans call for the graduations to be closed to families and the public. But they will be live-streamed, and families will receive a recording of the event.