Oak Ridge students start staggered in-person and virtual learning

Elementary and high school students return Wednesday, middle and preschool start class Thursday. This comes one day before a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Wednesday was the first day back in Oak Ridge City Schools for elementary and high school.

Tuesday, one day before students headed back to the classroom, the school district announced a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

Ward explained all students in Oak Ridge will have a laptop or tablet by the end of August. Right now, every student second grade and higher has a device.

Ward said students at Linden Elementary will spend the whole school day in the same classroom, even during lunch and gym class. Teachers will move from room to room throughout the day instead of moving students. Everyone is required to wear masks.