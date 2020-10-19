Oak Ridge system prepares to shift to five-day, in-person schedule for middle school students

Oak Ridge Schools Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers in a letter said the shift to a five-day-a-week in-person schedule would take effect Nov. 2.

Oak Ridge middle school students who have been on an alternating in-person and virtual attendance schedule are about to go to an all-in-person schedule.

Oak Ridge Schools Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers, in a Monday letter to parents and staff, said the shift to a five-day-a-week, in-person schedule takes effect Monday, Nov. 2.

"We realize that this decision will increase class size and reduce the ability to social distance at our current level," his letter states. "This concern will be monitored moving forward."

There've been 17 cases of Oak Ridge Schools students with COVID-19 and 5 cases of staff with it, according to a chart sent with Borchers' note. That's a "low" number, a good sign, the superintendent wrote.

"A target date for (Oak Ridge High School) students to return to a standard five day per week schedule will be determined once we have allowed enough time to evaluate the results of the schedule change at the middle schools," Borchers' letter states.

The superintendent said the district could go back to staggered schedules if necessary in the middle schools.

Elementary schools and pre-k have been on five-day-per-week schedules that have operated with success, Borchers wrote, giving administrators reason to be comfortable with a shift for middle school students who have alternated days.