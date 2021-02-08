Oak Ridge to host Back to School Fair with free meal, movie

Parents will be provided with information on the new school curriculum, tutoring resources and family resources.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The NAACP Oak Ridge/Anderson County, City of Oak Ridge Parks and Recreation, and Oak Ridge Schools will host a Back to School Fair on August 7, 2021,

The event is at the Scarboro Community Center gymnasium at 148 Carver Avenue from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

A free hotdog meal, school supplies and free giveaways will be provided, and the first 10 parents with children will receive a gift card.

Parents will have an opportunity to go to booths and discuss opportunities with school staff and administrators, according to organizers.