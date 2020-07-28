Obed Wild and Scenic River offering free WiFi hotspot to students

Free Wi-Fi will be available in the parking lot of the visitor center located at 208 N. Maiden Street in Wartburg.

WARTBURG, Tenn. — The Obed Wild and Scenic River will be offering a free, homework hotspot for local students who need access to the internet from their vehicles.

Between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., free Wi-Fi will be available in the parking lot of the visitor center located at 208 N. Maiden Street in Wartburg.

“We hope that by providing this free access to the internet, we can help ensure that all students in our community have what they need to be successful in the upcoming school year” said Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas.