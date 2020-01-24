CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — LaFollette Middle School dismissed early on Friday, after officials closed the school out of an abundance of caution following a bomb-threat situation, according to Campbell County Public Schools officials.

Campbell County Public Schools made a post on Facebook about the situation Friday morning. They dismissed at 10:30 a.m. and students were brought to a safe area at LaFollette Methodist Church. The church is at 808 E Central Avenue, LaFollette, TN 37766.

Buses are available to bring students home. Students that do not ride the bus could be picked up, according to the post on Facebook.

