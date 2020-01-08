One case of COVID-19 confirmed at Alcoa Elementary School, 3 at Alcoa High School

Officials said that those who needed to quarantine were already notified by Saturday afternoon.

ALCOA, Tenn. — On Saturday, officials said that there were 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Alcoa High School. There was also one confirmed case of COVID-19 at Alcoa Elementary School, they said.

Contact tracing was also completed by Saturday afternoon, they said. Since the people involved followed safety protocols, officials said there was not much potential exposure to the coronavirus. Those who needed to quarantine have already been notified, officials said.

Alcoa City Schools reopened on a staggered schedule to limit the number of people together at once and allow for social distancing, officials said. Masks are also required for staff during class changes, during large gatherings and in common areas.

Face coverings are also expected in grades 6-10 and highly encouraged in grades PreK - 5, according to Alcoa City Schools' website.