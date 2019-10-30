KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee schools are showing very little progress in the National Assessment of Educational Progress, NAEP, test results this year. The test is considered "the nation's report card."

The report lists only 30% to 40% of Tennessee students are on track for future grade level, college and career success. That number did not budge from the last time students took this test in 2017.

The NAEP is given to 4th and 8th graders every two years. This year, 4th graders did see improved math scores. About 40% are now considered proficient for their grade level. However, reading scores stayed about the same from 2017, with just 35% of 4th graders reading on grade level.

Eighth grade scores were also stagnant this year, still just over 30% of students are considered proficient in math and reading.

RELATED: Tennessee reading scores make slow climb

Tennessee's education commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn released a statement that reads in part: "Teachers and students in this state have already proven once that they have what it takes to make drastic improvements over a short period of time."

Schwinn hopes that will happen again.

RELATED: Nation's Report Card: 1/3 of 8th graders proficient in reading, math

From 2011 to 2013, Tennessee saw 5% to 10% gains in almost every subject.

These scores are fairly consistent with statewide TNReady scores released earlier this year.

RELATED: Tennessee releases newest TNReady test scores

It is worth noting that several East Tennessee districts like Knox County scored better on those tests than the state average. However, individual school results for the NAEP have not been released yet.