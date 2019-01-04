SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Traveling Science Fair is hitting the road.

It's not your average science fair. The displays are mobile, colorful and designed by researchers and scientists.

On Monday morning, more than 2,500 Monroe County students got a hands-on experience from scientists.

“This traveling laboratory has been all over from Tennessee to Washington, D.C.,” said Wade Creswell, spokesperson for Oak Ridge National Laboratory. “Researchers have volunteered their time hoping to inspire this generation of young people.”

Scientists and support staff set up the display behind Sweetwater High School for middle and high school students to view. It’s the first time the fair has made a stop in Monroe County.

“It’s really hands-on,” said Scott Brackett with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. “We want to give students an opportunity to learn how they can include science and math in their career paths.”

The Traveling Science Fair has the six different trailers that highlight six areas of research at the national lab located in Oak Ridge.

The interactive displays represent scientific research at the national lab, including supercomputing, clean energy, national security, neutron and nuclear science.

Next week, the Traveling Science Fair will hit the road again as researchers travel to North Carolina.