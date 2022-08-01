Mission of Hope fills two buses with donations of school supplies over tax-free weekend

The "Pack the Bus" event is meant to collect donations of school supplies so students across rural East Tennessee will be prepared for school.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the tax-free weekend, Mission of Hope held a "Pack the Bus" event to collect donations of school supplies and help students in rural Appalachia prepare for the new school year.

On Monday, they said they collected enough donations of backpacks, pencils, paper and other school supplies to fill two buses.

Shoppers may have spotted the bus in front of the OfficeMax shops in Turkey Creek and on Kingston Pike. It was there from July 29 through July 31 and anyone who donated school supplies could receive a free pizza from Blaze Pizza and a free frozen yogurt from Sweet Frog.

"We can't tell you how much these supplies will mean to our students," organizers said in a release. "Having our students start the school year prepared sets them up for success!"

Mission of Hope helps families across rural Appalachia, helping people "caught in the pockets of poverty" while working to reignite their hope for the future, according to the non-profit's website.