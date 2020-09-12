Parent says no to sending child that is virtual learning, back into class for end of year testing

Parents that have their children in virtual learning are having to decide whether or not to send kids back to school for standardized testing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — One East Tennessee parent is questioning standardized tests this semester.

Jamie Cyphers learned her child -- who is learning virtually -- would have to come to school for state testing that won't count.

"I know our superintendent said it was the safest place for them to be. I think that's subjective," Cyphers said. It might be the safest place for you to know, during normal times, but now, times are not normal."

Cyphers chose virtual school for her daughter this semester due to COVID-19.

"The numbers just continue to rise", Cyphers said. And we decided that you know, it would probably be best."

She is now having to make another tough decision, whether to send her daughter to school for standardized tests.

State law requires every student to take end of semester exams in person.

"I decided that it wasn't going to happen, I decided to keep her out," Cyphers said.

Cyphers said she didn't think the risk was worth it, especially after Governor Bill Lee said in October he would work with the general assembly so that standardized testing would not negatively impact students and teachers this year.

"For an exam, that's not going to count towards their grade, that's not going to count, you know, towards anything," Cyphers said.

Statehouse Representative, Gloria Johnson, is a retired teacher. She believes the state shouldn't be doing the tests at all.