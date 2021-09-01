Some parents frustrated with Knox County Schools decision for virtual learning due to weather

After a sudden move to virtual learning for Friday classes, parents are speaking up on what they believe is inconsistent decision making.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Parents are not pleased with the decision making of Knox County Schools.



"Consistency is really important and so is knowing what to expect," said Jamie Cyphers.

Knox county parents are frustrated after the school system moved students to virtual learning Thursday afternoon for Friday classes, due to the threat of snow.

"Taking in consideration of parents that do work full-time jobs that are single parents that don't have family members readily available to step in and assist with the virtual learning," said LaShekia Jones.

Parents say instruction at home takes more effort and that they have less support compared to in-person learning, providing fewer learning opportunities.

LaShekia Jones has 2 kids at Shannondale Elementary School. She said younger students are especially harmed by virtual learning.

"As far as like with the elementary-school-aged students, I feel that is doing a disservice to those students, because they're elementary, and they need the instruction," Jones said.

The decision does not only affect students learning in-person but also students in virtual learning like Jamie Cyphers' daughter, who attends classes in Harden Valley.

"It did surprise me to see the impact that the inclement weather had on the virtual polices," said Cyphers.

She said that they had to change her schedule and assignments even though her day stayed the same. They say it’s not what the district is doing that they're upset about — it's how they're doing it.

"I'm okay with the cancellation of schooling going on to virtual due to inclement weather," Jones said. "There needs to be more instruction, more guidance."