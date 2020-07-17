Parents, teachers stage 'honkathon' protest over school reopening plan

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County parents and teachers held a "honkathon" protest in downtown Knoxville on Friday.
They held signs from their car windows and honked to protest back-to-school plans for next month.
RELATED: Some Hardin Valley Academy players sitting out football practice due to COVID-19 exposure risk
Protesters are asking Knox County schools to protect teachers and students by limited in-building classes.
One man said he got a ticket for honking - and said he was told he violated a noise ordinance.
Protesters said virus case numbers are just too high to send kids back to school. Classes resume Aug. 17.
Knox County Schools says it has prepared a plan that offers parents the option of keeping their kids at home to learn through virtual lessons. Parents also can opt to have their children attend classes at school with additional safety precautions.