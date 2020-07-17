Parents, teachers stage 'honkathon' protest over school reopening plan

Protesters are asking Knox County schools to protect teachers and students by limiting in-building classes.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County parents and teachers held a "honkathon" protest in downtown Knoxville on Friday.

They held signs from their car windows and honked to protest back-to-school plans for next month.

Protesters are asking Knox County schools to protect teachers and students by limited in-building classes.

One man said he got a ticket for honking - and said he was told he violated a noise ordinance.

Protesters said virus case numbers are just too high to send kids back to school. Classes resume Aug. 17.