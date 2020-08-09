PBS will continue to offer educational programming for Tennessee students this fall

The programming in September will focus on ELA and math for 1st- 4th grades.

TENNESSEE, USA — The partnership between the Tennessee Department of Education and PBS stations in Tennessee will continue for the fall semester.

Starting September 8, all six Tennessee PBS stations– WNPT Nashville, East Tennessee PBS, WCTE Upper Cumberland, WKNO Memphis, West TN PBS, and Chattanooga WTCI – will offer high quality educational programming weekdays from 10 and noon through the fall semester.

The programming in September will focus on ELA and math for 1st- 4th grades.

"We are incredibly grateful for to our partners at PBS across the state who are continuing to help provide access to educational content to Tennessee families and students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “These videos-- created by Tennessee teachers in Tennessee classrooms—were viewed heavily through the spring and summer, so we are excited to continue the partnership and help keep students reading, exploring, and learning throughout the fall semester.”

The program in April to ensure Tennessee students had access to high-quality educational materials. So far, the series consists of 320 virtual classroom lessons providing ELA and Math instruction for 1st –8th grade students. The lessons are also available on the department’s YouTube page and have had more than 100,000 views there since the spring.

“Getting academic instruction daily is so critical for our students, but not everyone has reliable access to the internet,” said Eric Lomax, director of Perry County Schools. “PBS has always been a supporter of public education and we are thankful that kids across the state will continue to have access to these videos, broadcasting right from their TVs, during the fall semester.”

During the fall semester, the schedule will be updated on the department’s PBS Teaching Tennessee webpage and the PBS affiliate stations’ websites.

Schedule for September 8- September 25, Monday through Friday (all times eastern):

10:00 AM: 1st Grade ELA

10:30 AM: 1st Grade Math

11:00 AM: 2nd Grade ELA

11:30 AM: 2nd Grade Math

Schedule for September 28- October 2, Monday through Friday:

10:00 AM: 3rd Grade ELA

10:30 AM: 3rd Grade Math

11:00 AM: 4th Grade ELA

11:30 AM: 4th Grade Math