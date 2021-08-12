Pellissippi College urges people to contact authorities amid rise in robocalls

Officials with Pellissippi Community College said they were told to expect harassment from robocalls after a recent ransomware attack on their networks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The campus community at Pellissippi State Community College said they were experiencing more robocalls after a recent ransomware attack on the college's computer systems.

They were told by law enforcement that they should expect this form of harassment, according to a release from officials. They said that anyone who receives a robocall should reach out to the campus police with the day and time they received the call, the number they received it on and the number the call came from.

Campus police can be reached at 865-694-6646. They can also be reached at 865-694-6649. The college will also host virtual employee support on Thursday.

Counseling services are also available for employees who may need support for anxiety related to the ransomware attack. They can reach through Human Resources at 865-694-6607 or through the college's virtual employee support.