Pellissippi State announced plans Friday to bring students and staff back to campus, in phases.

The plan's first phase starts on Monday, May 4, but only allows limited access to the Hardin Valley and Strawberry Plains campuses. They will be open during finals week for classes and labs that require students to work on campus, such as for skills assessment or to complete projects, according to a press release from Pellissippi State administrators.

During this phase, labs will not operate at full capacity in order to follow social distancing guidelines. There will be at least 6 feet of space between people and 10 or fewer people in one room at a time.

The first stage also allows employees who have been working remotely to access their offices. They will need to schedule an appointment to retrieve items they need from the office.

Everyone on campus will also need to wear a mask at all times. People who have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 should not go to campus, and all employees are asked to take their temperatures before heading back.

Students who arrive at campus for labs will be asked health screening questions, provided by the Knox County Health Department.

The second phase is scheduled to start on May 29, and it opens Blount County and Magnolia Avenue campuses to essential employees.

Future stages will be announced at a later date, according to a release from officials. All summer courses will move online, with limited in-person classes during lab sections in the second summer term. The Division Street Campus will stay closed throughout the summer.

