King University and Pellissippi State Community College (PSCC) have announced a new dual enrollment program that will help students easily transition between the two schools.

This means students can start at Pellissippi State to get their associates degree with the intention of transferring to King University to complete their bachelor's degree.

“We are dedicated to expanding access to higher education for students throughout our region,” King President Alexander W. Whitaker IV said. “Research shows that students who complete an associate’s degree are more likely to be successful in attaining a baccalaureate degree, and we are pleased to partner with Pellissippi State to offer a clear path for Knoxville-area students to pursue a four-year degree at King.”

Students enrolled in the dual admission program will work with academic advisors at both schools to determine what classes to take and to smoothly make the transition to King.

As a bonus, the schools have locations right next to each other. King University’s Hardin Valley campus is located across the street from PSCC’s main campus at 10950 Spring Bluff Way in Knoxville.

“Pellissippi State is committed to building pathways that help students take the next step in their educational journey,” Pellissippi State President L. Anthony Wise said. “This agreement is an excellent opportunity that helps students become familiar with advisors at both schools, and create and engage in a plan to achieve a bachelor’s degree in a streamlined and affordable manner.”

As part of the agreement, PSCC will accept appropriate student credits earned at King, which will be applied toward their associate’s degree. Acceptance to King will be provided as early as the beginning of the third semester of enrollment at PSCC, and students will be able to register during King’s earliest registration event during the semester in which they will be graduating.

For more information about the dual admission program, contact King’s Office of Admissions at 800.362.0014 or admissions@king.edu.

