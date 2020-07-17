Perfect 10: "There are no easy decisions right now"

WBIR Anchor Russell Biven said that he and his wife chose to send their children to school, after asking God for help on making a difficult decision.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many families across Tennessee are facing tough decisions they never had to think about before: whether to send their children to school.

As schools reopen for classes, many leaders in education are adapting to how they teach students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are offering virtual learning options, as well as traditional in-person learning. Some schools are requiring students and staff to wear masks, and nearly all have changed their cleaning polices to more thoroughly sanitize schools.

It's not an easy decision to make — between sending a child to a school where they can learn with their friends and experience some normalcy and keeping them at home, where they're safe.

WBIR Anchor Russell Biven said he and his wife chose to send their children to school, but he also said he chose to seek wisdom from God beforehand.

"There are no easy answers right now," a friend of Biven's said. He said he agrees with it.

If the situation changes, he said he and his wife will change their decision. They also won't judge others for their decisions, he said. He said he hopes others would join him and do the same — to avoid judgment.

He also said he wishes everyone all the best with their decisions. He also said he wanted to thank everyone in education whose work requires them to return to school.