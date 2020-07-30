Perfect attendance pays off! Knox County Schools students receive free bike for perfect attendance

At West Hills Elementary School, 90 elementary students were given a bike for their perfect attendance during the 2019-2020 school year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Perfect attendance doesn't just pay off by teaching students about dedication, persistence and hard work. At Knox County Schools, students can get a free bike for never missing a day of class.

On Thursday, District Attorney General Charme Allen gave 90 elementary school students a free bicycle as a reward for their perfect attendance. They were given to students at West Hills Elementary School. She partnered with a Knox County elementary school since taking office to help reward students.

"What we've found is not only do kids learn better, but discipline numbers have gone down and test scores have done up," she said. "So for the schools that we have done it for in the past, the statistics have come back very positive in all those areas."

Children were also be fitted for a bicycle helmet, courtesy of The Epilepsy Foundation. They also received a certificate of attendance and had their pictures taken.