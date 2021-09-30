Powell High School gets national recognition to celebrate school climate and culture

The Jostens Renaissance program named Powell High a "School of Distinction" for its work to let members of the community know they are important.

POWELL, Tenn. — School isn't just a place to learn. For many people, it's also a place to connect with the community and to build positivity and kindness.

Powell High School is getting national recognition for its work to notice people, listen to them and let them know they are important through its Renaissance program. They were designated a Platinum-level School of Distinction by the Jostens Renaissance program, which celebrates schools that make a positive impact on their climate and culture.

The school's Renaissance program also encourages people to get involved in school activities, while also instilling core values like a commitment to the school and community. It also seeks to build positivity among people, while also recognizing students, staff and faculty for their work.

They recognize staff and faculty by giving awards like the Tireless Teaching, the "Bringin' the Heat" award, The Giver award and the Killin' It award. People who earn these awards also get the right to carry fun inflatables and display them in the classroom.

By receiving a School of Distinction designation, Powell High School is recognized for its commitment to following the national programs' formula to improve school climates. That formula emphasizes respect, recognition, rewards, reinforcing programs and relationships to get results.

Schools that receive the distinction are also organized by tiers. Powell High School earned the highest tier — the platinum level.