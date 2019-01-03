The Knox County Sheriff's Office said Thursday night it was investigating two different threats made on social media involving Hardin Valley Academy and Powell High School.

Kimberly Glenn with the sheriff's office said authorities are taking these threats seriously and would be investigating through the night. It was unclear what the threats were and KCSO said they can't be sure if they are credible.

The Knox County Juvenile Crimes Unit is involved in the investigation and is working with officers with Knox County Schools. 10News also reached out to the sheriff's office Friday morning for an update but has not heard back.

Knox County Schools spokesperson Carly Harrington issued the following statement on Friday morning:

"Possible threats associated with but unrelated to Hardin Valley Academy and Powell High School were reported and law enforcement and school security were notified immediately. Individuals have been identified, parents contacted, and appropriate action will be taken."

A call went out to parents from Powell High School Principal Dr. Chad Smith Friday morning that said there was a conversation in an online gaming forum that was inappropriate. He said Powell High School was never mentioned or directly threatened in any way:

"Good morning Powell High School,

This is Dr. Smith.

I was notified late last night of an inappropriate conversation that took place in an online gaming forum involving a Powell High School student.

While it has been reported that a specific threat was made against Powell High School, the reality is that a Powell High School student had an inappropriate conversation online.

Regardless, please know that we followed all proper protocol in regards to reporting this conversation to the authorities.

Let me be clear: Powell High School was never mentioned or directly threatened in any way.

Please know as a professional school administrator, I work hard every day to create a safe and supportive school environment here at Powell High School.

Furthermore, as a parent myself, I would send my own two children to school today or any day without hesitation.

Thank you for your support. Remember that we love you and go Panthers!"